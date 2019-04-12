CPI and UK drug majors plan a continuous tableting center

CPI, a British process development services firm, is collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca to establish a continuous wet granulation facility for small-scale development of solid-dose drugs. The Prospect CP system will include raw material blending and feeding, twin screw wet granulation, tableting, and in-line process analytics. The project, anticipated to take 2 years to complete, is funded by an Innovate UK grant.
