Deerfield will fund research at Harvard

Deerfield Management will put $100 million into biomedical research at Harvard University. The health-care venture firm has launched a new company, Lab1636, that will invest in Harvard R&D projects with the goal of licensing potential new therapeutics to outside companies. The pact is the largest of several Deerfield has formed with universities. Other partners include the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.
