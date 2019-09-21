Livent invests in lithium developer E3 Metals

Livent, the former lithium chemicals business of FMC, will invest up to $5.5 million in E3 Metals to help the Canadian firm develop its process for extracting lithium from brines in Alberta’s Leduc Formation. Livent also has the option to convert its investment into a 19.9% stake in E3. E3 says its ion-exchange extraction technology, developed with the University of Alberta, allows it to extract a concentrated lithium-containing feedstock for conversion into high-purity, battery-grade lithium chemicals. Livent produces lithium chemicals in 5 countries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter