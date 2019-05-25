Students or young professionals can win a $10,000 prize to help realize an idea for reducing carbon emissions from industrial processes and products. Sponsors of the Carbon Footprint Challenge—including Covestro, Evonik Industries, and universities such as ETH Zurich and RWTH Aachen University—are looking for process efficiency, sustainable raw materials, and carbon sequestration technologies. Submissions are due in early July at carbonfootprintchallenge.org. The top five teams will get to pitch their ideas at an event in Zurich in early September.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter