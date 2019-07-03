Bayer bolsters glyphosate defense

Bayer has brought in new heavyweight expertise to bolster its handling of thousands of US lawsuits by claimants who say that the company’s glyphosate herbicide caused their cancer. Bayer asserts that glyphosate does not cause cancer.
The German firm has hired US attorney and law professor Kenneth R. Feinberg as a mediator. Feinberg was retained by General Motors and Volkswagen to oversee compensation to car owners from the diesel emissions scandal.
In parallel with mediation efforts, Bayer has also hired John H. Beisner, lead liability attorney at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, to head up its glyphosate defense. Beisner has defended companies in more than 600 US class action suits. Additionally, Bayer says it is seeking an extra supervisory board member with expertise in food and agriculture to oversee the handling of its glyphosate litigation.
The appointments follow three US court rulings that have gone against Bayer, increasing unrest among Bayer shareholders about its handling of the litigation.
