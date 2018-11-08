Evonik expands its presence on the farm

Evonik Industries, a maker of animal nutrition ingredients, has acquired Porphyrio, a spin-off from KU Leuven that provides specialty software to poultry producers. The purchase is the German chemical maker’s third recently in the agricultural field. Earlier this month, Evonik acquired a minority interest in Optifarm, a British firm that provides monitoring equipment for poultry farms. And in October it bought a stake in In Ovo, a Dutch firm with technology for detecting the sex of a chicken embryo.
