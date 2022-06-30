Avantium strikes PEF offtake deals

The Dutch biomaterial firm Avantium has signed a deal to supply polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a biobased polymer, to the Danish brewing company Carlsberg. Avantium is due to start up its first plant for making furandicarboxylic acid—a key intermediate for making PEF—in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, in 2024. Carlsberg plans to use the PEF in packaging, including beer bottles. Avantium has also agreed to supply PEF to five yarn companies for conversion into fabrics.
