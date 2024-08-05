Firm plans polylactic acid for UAE

SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment and Global Biopolymers Industries have formed Emirates Biotech, which plans to build a polylactic acid (PLA) plant in the United Arab Emirates by 2026. The company will be headed by Marc Verbruggen, who formerly led the major PLA producer NatureWorks. Emirates Biotech plans to build capacity in Africa and India as well. The sponsoring firms say the investments align with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 for diversifying the country’s economy with sustainable investment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter