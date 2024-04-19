Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Editorial: Skin-care science and skepticism

by C&EN editorial staff
April 19, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Givaudan’s booth at the In-Cosmetics Global 2024 trade show. The design features the molecular structure of the firm’s product launches.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
Neuroglow is a small molecule extracted from Persicaria tinctoria, a relative of buckwheat normally grown as a dye crop.

The pitch was bold: suntan without the sun. One of the ingredient maker Givaudan’s big pushes at this year’s In-Cosmetics Global, a trade show held last week in Paris, is a plant extract that the firm says grants the benefits of being out in the sun without the drawbacks.

Specifically, Givaudan claims that Neuroglow stimulates the skin to produce melanin, the pigment behind human pigmentation and tanning. The firm says the ingredient also promotes the release of endorphins, vitamin D, and oxytocin—molecules that promote peaceful, good feelings. All this without sitting in the sun and the risks of cancer and premature skin aging that conventional tanning brings.

Such claims are exciting but a little hard to believe.

Personal care ingredients are split into two groups, three if you count fragrance separately. Functional ingredients include the surfactants, moisturizers, solvents, and other compounds that give products their physical properties and generally make up most of their mass.

Active ingredients, the other category, elicit targeted chemical or biochemical responses from the skin, hair, or other tissues they’re used on. They are the ingredients that allow companies to advertise special claims, such as those that Givaudan makes with Neuroglow.

A typical clinical trial for a personal care“active” involves 20–30 people and one round of testing per claim. Givaudan had panels of 22 and 41 for the tanning and mood-boosting claims, respectively, along with in vitro tests for the biochemical claims. In contrast, a drugmaker seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration has to put its molecule through animal tests and then two to three rounds of human trials involving hundreds to thousands of people. The results must demonstrate both safety and efficacy.

Drugmakers can recoup these costs with high prices, but the margins are thinner in personal care. A Givaudan representative at the show said the firm crafted its biochemical claims carefully to keep Neuroglow on the cosmetic side of the FDA. That must have been quite the tightrope to walk, given the broad US regulatory definition of drugs.

This is not to disparage the scientific work that goes into clinical trials for personal care ingredients, but we should be wary of equating the resulting assertions with those from pharmaceutical-grade trials.

Consumers might accept a different burden of proof for the efficacy of drugs that save lives than for that of cosmetics, which serve softer purposes. Maybe, given how costly it is to prove that a molecule works, it’s OK to leave it up to consumers to decide whether they see an improvement to their skin or hair.

But when it comes to safety, standards should be as ironclad for cosmetic actives as they are for drugs. We still see too many examples of unsafe cosmetics, including talc, hair straighteners, and, in parts of Africa and Asia, creams that lighten skin to fulfill racist beauty standards.

On safety, the European Union arguably has a better system than the US does. The EU requires rigorous safety testing before any new personal care ingredient is allowed on the market. The US, meanwhile, has a relatively short list of banned substances; consumer product makers are largely free to roll the dice with anything else.

If a personal care product starts hurting people in the US, the FDA can ask for, but not demand, a recall. It’s mostly up to injured consumers to punish the offending company with lawsuits. The burden of proof and the risk of loss are on the public, not the corporation looking to make a profit.

This editorial is the result of collective deliberation in C&EN. For this week’s editorial, lead contributors are Craig Bettenhausen and Laurel Oldach.

The views expressed are not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European court rejects Symrise bid to avoid animal tests
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cloudy outlook for sunscreen ingredients in the US
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unilever to disclose fragrance ingredients

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE