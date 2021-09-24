McDonald’s to cut plastics in Happy Meal toys

The fast-food chain McDonald’s says it is revamping the toys that come with its Happy Meals to be more sustainable. The company’s goal is to reduce its use of virgin fossil fuel–based plastic by 90% by 2025 from a 2018 baseline. The firm says the new toys will include figurines made from plant-derived or recycled plastics. It says preliminary efforts in Europe have already resulted in more sustainable Minions toys.
