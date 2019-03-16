Partners to advance polypropylene reuse

PureCycle Technologies will work with Nestlé and the polymer additive maker Milliken to develop its technology for recycling used polypropylene into “virginlike” material. PureCycle licensed the technology from Procter & Gamble and is building a plant in Lawrence County, Ohio, that will deploy it. Milliken will provide additives that help upgrade used polypropylene, while Nestlé will help PureCycle develop new packaging materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter