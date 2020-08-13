Chemours eyes settlement of DuPont beef

Chemours’s lawsuit against DuPont over liabilities related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is most likely headed for a settlement, Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano recently told analysts. Last year, Chemours filed a lawsuit against DuPont in the Delaware Court of Chancery over the liabilities, which could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up former DuPont sites in New Jersey and elsewhere. Chemours says DuPont underestimated the liabilities when it spun off the firm in 2015. “Whether we go through arbitration or whether we go through litigation, the end point is probably going to be a settlement between the two companies,” Vergnano said.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter