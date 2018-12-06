Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemicals

Ineos may nab a Tronox white pigment plant

Tronox wishes to smooth its merger with Cristal by selling a US TiO2 facility

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 6, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of a man working in a TiO2 plant in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Credit: Cristal
Cristal's titanium dioxide plant in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Tronox may sell a titanium dioxide complex in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Ineos for $700 million. Tronox hopes that the proposed transaction will remedy US Federal Trade Commission concerns about its merger with rival Cristal.

The FTC has been trying to block Tronox’s merger with Cristal—the sixth and second largest makers of the white pigment in the world, behind number one Chemours—on the grounds that the combined firm would have too commanding a market share in high-value chloride-process TiO2.

The merger was 2 rival Cristal">announcedin February 2017. The case is now in the hands of an administrative judge, who must decide whether to submit the proposed divestiture to the FTC so the agency can consider if the sale will ease its concerns about the larger deal.

The Ashtabula plant, still owned by Cristal, has two chloride-process TiO2 units with a combined capacity of 245,000 metric tons per year.

This summer, Tronox signed an agreement to sell the Ashtabula plant to rival Venator in a deal potentially worth $1.1 billion. However, that transaction fell through when the 75-day exclusivity period between the firms expired in October before they could come to terms.

In a conference call with analysts in November, Tronox CEO Jeffry N. Quinn disclosed that Tronox “commenced discussions with a well-capitalized global chemical company not currently in the TiO2 industry concerning a potential divestiture of Ashtabula.”

Ineos fits that description. The British company has built itself into one of the world’s largest chemical companies through purchases of other firms’ unwanted divisions.

It has been particularly acquisitive in recent months. Ineos just completed the purchase of an intermediate chemicals plant near Chicago from Koch Industries’ Flint Hills division. Last month, it agreed to purchase Ashland’s composites business for $1.1 billion.

Ineos tends to invest in petrochemicals, not inorganic chemicals such as TiO2. One investment the company does have in inorganics is its minority stake in US silicas maker PQ.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Elementis rejects offer from Innospec
Venator files $75 million suit against Tronox
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ineos to go ahead with purchase of a Tronox titanium dioxide plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE