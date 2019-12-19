Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Instrumentation

FTC seeks to block Illumina’s deal for PacBio

Agency labels Illumina a “monopolist” and sets a hearing on the next-generation sequencing acquisition for August

by Marc S. Reisch
December 19, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of a technician in a lab.
Credit: Pacific Biosciences
A technician prepares samples for DNA sequencing.

The Federal Trade Commission has challenged Illumina’s planned $1.2 billion acquisition of smaller next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) rival Pacific Biosciences of California. The antitrust regulator says it has ordered an administrative trial on the combination for August 2020 and will seek a restraining order in federal court if necessary to prevent the deal from going through until then.

DNA sequencing is used for prenatal testing, to diagnose disease, and to enable ancestry research services offered by companies like 23andMe. Illumina is by far the leading provider of NGS instruments and systems.

“When a monopolist buys a potential rival, it can harm competition,” said Gail Levine, the FTC’s deputy competition director, in an agency announcement. “These deals help monopolists maintain power. That’s why we’re challenging this acquisition.”

Illumina issued a statement saying it “strongly” disagreed with FTC’s decision and that it “will continue to work through the regulatory approval process as we consider next steps. We believe that the acquisition will benefit the industry and customers, and the facts of our proposed transaction support this.”

When a monopolist buys a potential rival, it can harm competition.
Gail Levine, deputy director, Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition

The deal, announced in November 2018, would unite Illumina, the leader in short-read DNA sequencing technology, and PacBio, the long-read sequencing leader. The companies have annual sales of about $2.8 billion and $79 million, respectively.

At the time, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza said that combining the two technologies “positions us to reach more applications, accelerate the pace of genomic discovery, and bolster our innovation engine.”

But the FTC is calling the combination “illegal because it may substantially lessen competition in the US NGS market by eliminating current competition and preventing future competition between Illumina and PacBio.”

Long-read sequencing is traditionally more expensive and not as accurate as short-read technology. But because of advances PacBio has made in accuracy, throughput, and costs, it is “a closer alternative to Illumina than ever before,” the FTC said. As a result, “customers have already switched some sequencing volume from Illumina to PacBio … and PacBio is poised to take increasing sequencing volume from Illumina in the future,” the FTC added.

The FTC isn’t the only regulator to question the merger. In late October, the UK’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), issued provisional findings skeptical of the deal. “Competition is one of the main factors that drive innovation and [CMA] is concerned that the loss of PacBio as an independent competitor will lead to a reduction in overall levels of innovation in the market,” it said.

CMA plans to issue its decision on the merger on Feb. 5. Sam Samad, Illumina’s chief financial officer, was asked a question about CMA’s opposition at the Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference earlier this month. He responded that Illumina has already proposed “remedies that would allow the merger to go ahead.” Chief among them, he said, is a proposal to offer licenses to PacBio and Illumina long-read patents “that would be available to any third-party if they so choose to develop and commercialize single-molecule long-read systems.

But the FTC’s opposition further complicates Illumina’s plans. Illumina’s agreement with PacBio, already extended once before, expires on March 31. The FTC’s administrative hearing is set for August. Illumina did not respond to a question about whether it would try to extend its agreement with PacBio beyond March.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE