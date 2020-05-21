Sumitomo funds NanoScent COVID-19 detector

Sumitomo Chemical says it will provide about 70% of the funds needed by Israeli start-up NanoScent to develop a COVID-19 diagnostic sensor that uses scent recognition. NanoScent’s sensors combine digital technology with nanoscale materials, called chemiresistors, which change their electrical resistance in response to chemicals in the environment. If successful, the sensor will rapidly detect viral infections from breath exhaled through the nose, Sumitomo says. It could be used to screen at borders, airports, and hospitals.
