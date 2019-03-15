BeiGene pays Ambrx for nonstandard amino acids

The Chinese drug company BeiGene has signed a deal with Ambrx to develop protein therapies with unusual amino acids. Ambrx, based on technology created in the lab of chemist Peter Schultz, has designed cells that can incorporate amino acids beyond the set of 20 that cells normally use to make proteins. These additional amino acids can change the proteins’ properties or be used as linkers in antibody-drug conjugates. Ambrx will receive $10 million from BeiGene, with the potential to earn $465 million more.
