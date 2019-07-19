Toray to build a battery-separator-film plant in Hungary

Toray Industries plans to build a facility for lithium-ion battery separator films in Nyergesújfalu, Hungary, that will increase its separator film capacity by 20%. The Japanese firm, which currently makes separators in Japan and South Korea, says it wants to meet growing demand for electric vehicles in Europe. South Korea’s SK Innovation previously announced plans to build a battery-separator-film plant in Poland as well as an $860 million battery facility in Hungary.
