Ineos progresses plans for U.S. ethylene oxide plant

Ineos, Europe’s largest ethylene oxide and ethoxylate producer, is moving ahead with plans to construct a 270,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene oxide plant and an ethylene oxide derivatives plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The firm aims to start up the plants in 2022. “The project allows us to address a fast-growing ethylene oxide merchant market as well as our own requirements,” says Frederick Rulander, chief operating officer for Ineos Oxide North America.
