Invista to reopen nylon intermediate plant

Invista plans to invest $17 million to reopen its hexamethylenediamine (HMD) plant in Maitland, Ontario. The company shuttered production at the HMD plant, as well as production for another nylon 6,6 raw material, adipic acid, at the site back in 2009. The company says the plant could commence operations in 2025. Last year, Invista announced it would shut down production of HMD and its raw material adiponitrile in Orange, Texas.
