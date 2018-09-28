Matthey, Eastman sign first license for coal-to-ethylene glycol processes﻿

Johnson Matthey and Eastman Chemical have signed up China’s Jiutai New Material as the first licensee of their jointly developed coal-to-ethylene glycol process. Jiutai will use Matthey technology to turn coal-derived syngas into methanol and then formaldehyde. The partners’new technology turns formaldehyde into ethylene glycol, avoiding the usual feedstock ethylene. Jiutai’s plant will have glycol capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. With a capacity of 1.5 million metric tons, the formaldehyde plant will be one of the world’s largest.
