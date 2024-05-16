Shell will sell its Singapore cracker to Chandra Asri and Glencore

Shell has agreed to sell its chemical and refining complex in Singapore to a joint venture between the Indonesian chemical maker Chandra Asri and the mining conglomerate Glencore. The sale, for an undisclosed sum, includes an ethylene cracker and downstream ethylene oxide, ethoxylate, propylene oxide, and styrene plants. It is Shell’s largest petrochemical complex in the Asia-Pacific region. Shell said last June that it was reviewing whether it could lower the carbon intensity of the products made at the facility.
