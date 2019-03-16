BASF builds labs in China and Mexico

BASF has opened an application center for automotive technologies and an R&D center for process catalysis in a new $38 million facility in Shanghai’s Innovation Campus. BASF has invested $200 million at the site since 2012. Additionally, the firm’s care chemical division has opened an innovation center in Mexico City. BASF says it can work with customers there to come up with solutions tailor made for the Mexican market.
