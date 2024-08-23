Divinylbenzene goes from DuPont to Deltech

DuPont will end production of divinylbenzene in Midland, Michigan, and instead purchase the monomer from Deltech Holdings. DuPont uses divinylbenzene to make ion-exchange resins and catalysts based on styrene-divinylbenzene copolymers. Under an agreement between the two firms, Deltech will get DuPont intellectual property and other assets that will allow it to produce the monomer at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Deltech, owned by SK Capital Partners, makes other specialty aromatic monomers, including vinyl toluene and p-methylstyrene.
