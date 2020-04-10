Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Global sanitizer capacity ramps up again

by Alex Scott
April 10, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Chemical firms around the world are adding yet more production of hand sanitizer and sanitizer raw materials in an effort to meet unprecedented demand in the face of COVID-19. Huntsman has begun manufacturing multi-ton quantities of sanitizer in McIntosh, Alabama, using isopropyl alcohol (IPA) supplied by LyondellBasell Industries. Shell Chemical is increasing production of IPA at plants in Pernis, the Netherlands, and Sarnia, Ontario, and asking customers that use the alcohol for nonmedical purposes to delay orders. The firm says it will donate 2.5 million L of IPA to the Dutch health-care sector and a further 125,000 L to Canada. Dow plans to make hand sanitizer at five sites across the globe for more than 800,000 225-gram bottles. Clariant has started producing 2 million L of hand sanitizer per month in Gendorf, Germany, with ethanol supplied by CropEnergies. Lubrizol is increasing output of a polymeric thickening agent to enable production of an additional 1 billion bottles per month of hand sanitizer. BASF has modified production processes at sites in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the US to enable it to make tens of thousands of liters of hand sanitizer.

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay expands output of biobased solvents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
All hands to the sanitizer pump
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stepping up to the hand sanitizer shortage

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE