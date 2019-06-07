Lonza carves out specialties division

Lonza says it will carve out its Lonza Specialty Ingredients division into a separate entity with independent management by mid-2020. LSI makes intermediates for applications including agricultural ingredients, cosmetics, and coatings. Lonza aims to “improve business efficiency” at LSI by cutting 130 of its staff, including 50 from Switzerland and 35 from the US. The measures will enable LSI to become a world leader in substances for microbial control, Lonza CEO Marc Funk says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter