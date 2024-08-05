Lubrizol plans big Indian investment

Lubrizol has agreed to purchase about 5,000 m2 of land in Aurangabad, India, to build a new plant for transportation and industrial fluid ingredients. The firm plans to invest $200 million in the project, which will be its largest ever in India and will establish Lubrizol’s second-largest facility globally. The US specialty chemical maker has been investing heavily in India. In 2023, it unveiled $150 million in investments, including a new chlorinated polyvinyl chloride plant in Vilayat, and an expansion in Dahej.
