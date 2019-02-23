Solvay charges Chinese firm with patent infringement

Solvay says it is the latest victim of unfair competition from a Chinese competitor. The Belgian firm has filed a lawsuit in a Chinese court charging Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary with violating patents covering its Cyasorb THT light- and heat-protecting polymer additives. Beijing Tiangang ignored attempts to amicably resolve the matter, Solvay says, so it is now seeking injunctive relief, damages, and attorneys’ fees. Earlier this month, a US grand jury indicted a polymer scientist for stealing can-coating technology from Eastman Chemical and conspiring with a Chinese national to set up a competing business in China (see page 13).
