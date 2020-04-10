UK organizations join to enhance manufacturing

Imperial College London and the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI), a UK government agency, plan to collaborate on programs to enhance the UK’s manufacturing capability. The partnership will join CPI’s process development expertise and facilities with Imperial’s scientific research and innovation. The partners will work on technical projects as well as strategic programs in the fields of industrial biotech, materials technology, and drug manufacturing.
