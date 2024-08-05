Belgian biotech firm Confo Therapeutics raises $65 million

Confo Therapeutics, a Belgian firm developing small molecules and antibodies that target G protein–coupled receptors, aims to start testing its drug candidates in humans with the help of $65 million in series B financing. The company plans to bring two medicines through Phase 1 clinical trials and get two more ready for the clinic, including molecules that target the receptor GPR75 for weight loss. Confo has previously partnered with Eli Lilly & Co. and Daiichi Sankyo.
