Dupuytren’s disease company officially launches

Ventoux Biosciences, a San Diego–based company that aims to treat fibrotic diseases such as Dupuytren’s, has launched. Surgery is the current standard of care for Dupuytren’s disease, an inheritable disorder characterized by curled fingers and impaired hand function. Ventoux CEO and founder Kurt Harrington is a Dupuytren’s patient. The company began the preclinical evaluation of its two small-molecule leads this quarter.
