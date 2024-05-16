Syzygy and RTI demonstrate CO2-to-fuels technology

Syzygy Plasmonics says it has successfully demonstrated an electric carbon dioxide-to-fuels process with the nonprofit research institute RTI International. Syzygy used its photocatalytic technology to convert CO2 and methane into synthesis gas—a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. RTI then turned the syngas into hydrocarbons in its Fischer-Tropsch plant. Syzygy investors Equinor Ventures and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas sponsored the project.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter