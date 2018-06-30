Career Ladder: Chloe Poston

2001

Summer of science

Credit: Adam Katz

Chloe Poston likes to say that her career “has been a big experiment.” So perhaps it’s no surprise that it was experimental work—synthesizing salicylic acid—at a science-themed summer camp when she was a high school student that inspired her to pursue a degree in chemistry. “I fell in love with being in the lab,” she says. “I fell in love with the process of chemistry.” Poston studied chemistry as an undergraduate at Clark Atlanta University and then moved to Brown University to do doctoral work using mass spectrometry to study biological molecules.

2011

Student and teacher

While writing her dissertation, Poston taught science in a public school in Providence, R.I., as part of the National Science Foundation Graduate STEM Fellows in K–12 Education Program. “Because I was in a completely different environment, trying to explain biology and chemistry to ninth graders, it forced me to rethink the way I talked about science and to help me think about ways to make science more accessible,” Poston says.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

2012

From postdoc to policy wonk

When it was time to graduate, Poston wanted to explore what it was like to focus exclusively on research. She took a postdoctoral position with Eli Lilly & Co. in Indiana. “In industry, when they said work would be from 9 to 5, they really meant 9 to 5,” she says. “I found myself with all this time I was unaccustomed to having.” Encouraged by her postdoc mentor to read broadly, Poston found her interests piqued by science policy, particularly funding for researchers. “When I would start a run on the mass spec, it usually took several hours, and I would spend those hours reading policy papers, so it felt like that was the place where I needed to focus my energy.” During this time, Poston started a blog that would become The Poston Collective, where she and other scholars wrote about the intersection of science, education, politics, and diversity.

Today

Finding purpose in policy

Credit: Steven Laschever