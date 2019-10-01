Video: Watch the Talented 12 Symposium from #ACSSanDiego on demand

C&EN held its annual Talented 12 symposium at the American Chemical Society’s national meeting on Aug. 26 in San Diego. And we were there with cameras rolling. It was a morning full of bleeding-edge science and inspiration for chemists everywhere, kicked off by MIT’s materials mastermind Paula Hammond. Hammond set the tone for the symposium with a powerful talk full of advice for the future of chemistry. Talented 12 alum and bioactives builder Hosea Nelson of UCLA delivered the grand finale, full of energy and encouragement for early-career researchers. In between, 11 researchers from the 2019 Talented 12 cohort showed you how they earned a spot in this year’s distinguished dozen (unfortunately, Peng Zou was unable to make the trip to San Diego).
