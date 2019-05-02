Advertisement

Women In Science

National Academy of Sciences pushes forward with policy to expel known sexual harassers

Change now goes to full membership vote

by Andrea Widener﻿
May 2, 2019
In a preliminary move, the National Academy of Sciences voted April 30 to move forward with a plan to allow membership to be revoked for sexual harassment. A full vote will be completed by mid-June.

The NAS—including its president Marcia McNutt—has been under pressure to change its policies about harassment, especially after it issued a report pointing out how pervasive the problem is in science.

A new code of conduct, adopted in December 2018, specifically addresses harassment: “NAS members must refrain from all forms of discrimination, harassment, and bullying in their professional encounters, especially when they involve power differentials, as these behaviors have adverse impacts on the careers of scientists and the proper conduct of science.”

The bylaws change would allow the NAS Council, its 17-member governing body, to rescind NAS membership for proven cases of harassment or other violations of the code of conduct. The April 30 vote by those attending the NAS annual meeting allowed the proposal to go to a full vote of all members. A simple majority is required to pass the amendment.

