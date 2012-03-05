Advertisement

Policy

EU Proposes Controls On 13 Substances

by Cheryl Hogue
March 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 10
The European Union has proposed to classify 13 chemicals, including three dyes and two glycol ethers, as candidates for stringent regulation. The substances—which are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction—will undergo further review before the European Chemicals Agency determines whether to prohibit their use unless the agency gives specific authorization. Among the substances are Michler’s ketone and Michler’s base, as well as three dyes containing either of these compounds in amounts of at least 0.1% by weight. The proposal includes triethylene glycol dimethyl ether and ethylene glycol dimethyl ether, two substances that the U.S. EPA recently proposed to regulate (C&EN, July 18, 2011, page 24). Others are diboron trioxide, formamide, two chemicals used as hardeners in resins and coatings, an alcohol used in inks, and a lead compound used in plating electronic components. ECHA is seeking information on the uses of and exposure to these chemicals, their supply chains, and the availability of safer alternatives.

