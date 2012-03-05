Engineering Academy Elects New Members

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) elected 66 new members and 10 foreign associates last month. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,254 and the total foreign associate membership to 206.
Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education. Of those elected, 20 are scientists who work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society.
The new U.S. members are Robert D. Allen, IBM Almaden Research Center, San Jose, Calif.; Michael I. Baskes, Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California, San Diego; Mary C. Boyce, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Joan F. Brennecke, University of Notre Dame; Steven P. DenBaars, UC Santa Barbara; Dennis E. Discher, University of Pennsylvania; Richard Hogg, Pennsylvania State University; Ray R. Irani, Occidental Petroleum, Los Angeles; Richard W. Korsmeyer, Pfizer, New London, Conn.; Juan C. Lasheras, UC San Diego; Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University; Diane M. McKnight, University of Colorado, Boulder; Antonios G. Mikos, Rice University; Babatunde A. Ogunnaike, University of Delaware; David E. Shaw, D. E. Shaw Research, New York City; Samuel I. Stupp, Northwestern University; K. Dane Wittrup, MIT; and Steven J. Zinkle, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
There are two new foreign associate members: Pradip, Tata Research Development & Design Centre, Pune, India, and Willem P. C. Stemmer, Amunix Inc., Mountain View, Calif.
