Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Graphene Targets Tumors

Carbon material could image tumors or deliver anticancer drugs, possibly with low toxicity

by Journal News and Community
March 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Graphene oxide decorated with a radiolabel and a tumor-targeting antibody accumulates in the blood vessels surrounding a mouse’s tumor (indicated by yellow arrow), as seen by positron emission tomography.
Image of a mouse tumor targeted by a graphene probe
Credit: ACS Nano
Graphene oxide decorated with a radiolabel and a tumor-targeting antibody accumulates in the blood vessels surrounding a mouse’s tumor (indicated by yellow arrow), as seen by positron emission tomography.

Researchers have demonstrated the first graphene-based imaging agent to target a tumor in live mice (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn204625e). Weibo Cai, of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health, and colleagues wondered whether a flake of graphene could form a low-toxicity scaffold to carry imaging labels or even cancer drugs to tumors. First, they coated tiny sheets of graphene oxide with strands of the polymer polyethylene glycol. On some of the polymer chains, they attached an antibody that binds to a protein found on the blood vessels growing around some tumors. On other polymer chains, the researchers added a copper-based radiolabel. The scientists injected the graphene oxide probes into mice with breast cancer tumors. The team used positron emission tomography imaging to monitor where, and at what concentrations, the probes accumulated. Within 30 minutes, the graphene oxide probe appeared in tumor blood vessels and remained there at a constant level until the study ended, 48 hours later. The team concluded that the probe gets to tumors quickly and persists there for some time, two important features for a potential nanomedicine.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Letting nanoparticles hitchhike on red blood cells
Nanorods Tag Tumors For Surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanochains Light Up Metastatic Cancer Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE