2011–12 Project SEED College Scholarships

The ACS Committee on Project SEED has announced the winners of its 2011–12 college scholarships. The recipients, who were selected from participants in ACS’s Project SEED research program, receive one-year nonrenewable scholarships for up to $5,000 to help cover tuition and fees during their freshman year of college. The 29 college scholarships for the 2011–12 academic year, which have a total value of $145,000, were funded by private corporations and individual donors.
Project SEED is ACS’s summer research program that enables economically disadvantaged high school students to conduct hands-on research. Past participants are eligible to compete for the scholarships, which are designed to help them transition from high school to college. For more information about Project SEED, visit www.acs.org/projectseed.
