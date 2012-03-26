Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Styrolution Reveals Strategy

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Only five months after its launch as the styrenic polymers joint venture between BASF and Ineos, Styrolution has unveiled a strategy to streamline European operations and expand in Asia. Styrene and polystyrene plants in Marl, Germany, which Ineos operates for the venture, will close by the end of the year. The Marl facility has an annual capacity of 350,000 metric tons for styrene and 180,000 metric tons for polystyrene. Styrolution says production costs at the facility are above the European industry average and that it is better off increasing output at other facilities in the region. Ineos will continue to make expandable polystyrene resins and cumene at the site. Styrolution is upgrading process and logistics control systems at a plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, that makes styrenic copolymers. Later this year the company will start up a new line in Ulsan, South Korea, that will have 40,000 metric tons of annual capacity for acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate resins used in outdoor goods such as recreational vehicles. The company is also expanding its annual capacity for acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene in India to 110,000 metric tons from 80,000 metric tons by 2014.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Trinseo to close polycarbonate plant
Ineos Styrolution invests in France﻿﻿﻿
Borealis plans polypropylene boost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE