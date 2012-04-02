Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow and Grace Plan Middle East Facilities

by Michael McCoy
April 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical and W.R. Grace are planning investments in the Middle East that will expand the region’s nascent specialty chemical industry. Dow says it will build a facility in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail Industrial City to make coating materials for local and export markets. The planned investment will complement the $20 billion Sadara Chemical petrochemical project that Dow and Saudi Aramco unveiled in July 2011 for Jubail Industrial City. Dow is also building a plant in Jubail for its Filmtec reverse-osmosis membranes, and last week it announced a plan to work on related desalination technology with Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. Separately, Grace and Al Dahra Agricultural Co. have signed a letter of intent regarding a fluid cracking catalysts (FCC) and additives joint-venture plant to be built in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, by late 2015. Grace, which calls itself the world’s largest supplier of FCC catalysts, sees a $150 million catalyst sales opportunity in the Middle East and South Asia over the next five years.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE