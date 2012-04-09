Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

SABIC Invests In China

by Jean-François Tremblay
April 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. will invest $100 million in the construction of an R&D center in Shanghai. Scheduled to be completed in 2013, the center will house 200 scientists who will work on a variety of engineering plastics for use in industries such as automotive and electronics. The facility will also provide work space for 200 additional staffers who are now based at other locations. The center will be located in Kangqiao, an industrial zone in Shanghai. At the same time, a joint venture between SABIC and Sinopec has started building a previously announced polycarbonate facility with an annual capacity of 260,000 metric tons. The plant is in Tianjin, China, where the two companies already operate a petrochemical complex featuring a 1 million-metric-ton ethylene cracker. Implementing a phosgene-free process, the polycarbonate plant will cost $1.7 billion and is scheduled to come on-line in 2015. To further support its Chinese polycarbonate business, SABIC is setting up a compounding facility in the southwestern city of Chongqing. It is scheduled to open in 2013.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shell and CNOOC expand China petrochemical venture
BASF may double ethylene plant in Nanjing, China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asahi Glass builds R&D center

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE