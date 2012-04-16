Advertisement

People

Symposium Highlights WCC’s Rising Stars

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
The Women Chemists Committee (WCC) of the American Chemical Society honored the 10 recipients of its inaugural Rising Star Award during a symposium on March 26 at the ACS national meeting in San Diego.

This award, which recognizes exceptional midcareer women chemists, will be presented annually at the spring ACS national meeting.

“The inaugural group of Rising Star Award winners is an outstanding and diverse set of truly talented women chemists from all aspects of the chemistry enterprise: academia, government, industry, and not-for-profit organizations,” notes ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs.

“In talking to the winners, I was struck by how much it meant to them to receive an award that recognizes their accomplishments at a stage in their careers when such recognition is exceptionally important to their further advancement,” Jacobs adds. “Through this award, WCC has made a significant and focused effort to promote the recognition and retention of women chemists in the chemistry enterprise.”

Judith Cohen, WCC’s chair, adds, “I am so excited to see that the first group of Rising Star awardees spans so many areas of chemistry—from sustainability to the development of new energy sources to the nurturing of the next generation of great women scientists.”

The following 10 women, listed along with the focus of their research or work, are recipients of the 2012 Rising Star Award:

Karin M. Balss of Johnson & Johnson is developing novel methodologies for the analytical characterization of complex materials.

Laurie E. Breyfogle of Procter & Gamble is researching novel formulations for the commercialization of consumer products.

Annaliese K. Franz of the University of California, Davis, is developing new synthetic methodologies for the synthesis of biologically active molecules.

Christine M. Ingersoll of Muhlenberg College, in Allentown, Pa., is developing analytical techniques to study plant chemistry and address ecological questions.

Malika Jeffries-El of Iowa State University is designing and synthesizing novel polymers for use in a variety of applications.

Julia Laskin of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is researching gas-phase ion chemistry and the mass spectrometry of large, complex molecules.

Lisa Regalla of “DragonflyTV,” in St. Paul, is promoting science careers to young girls through the “SciGirls” television series, which she developed.

Sarah E. Reisman of California Institute of Technology is developing catalytic asymmetric methodologies for natural product synthesis.

Megan B. Sassin of the Naval Research Laboratory, in Washington, D.C., is designing and developing electrochemical energy storage systems.

Gretchen M. Schroeder of Bristol-Myers Squibb is designing and synthesizing novel oncology agents that have resulted in various clinical candidates.

For details on nominating the next WCC Rising Star, go to womenchemists.sites.acs.org. Nominations for 2013 are due on June 1.

