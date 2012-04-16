Advertisement

People

Tito Cascieri Jr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Tito Cascieri Jr., 63, a retired toxicologist, died of non-small-cell lung cancer on Jan. 27 at his home in East Windsor, N.J.

Born in Winthrop, Mass., Cascieri received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1970 from Northeastern University and a Ph.D. in biochemistry in 1975 from Pennsylvania State University.

During his 27-year career, Cascieri worked as a toxicologist at FMC, Celanese Americas, and the Massachusetts Department of Health.

He was active in the Chemical Manufacturers Association (now the American Chemistry Council) and was a member of the American College of Toxicology and of ACS, which he joined in 1971.

In retirement, he worked as an artist, exhibiting his work at many local galleries and launching a small business, Cascieri Art. He was an active member of the Arts Council of Princeton. He also volunteered at Mercer Street Friends Food Bank, in Ewing, N.J., and the local Meals on Wheels program. Cascieri was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Parish in Hightstown, N.J., for 37 years.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret, and brother, Gino.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

