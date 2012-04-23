Three Deals Signed For Pharmaceutical Chemicals

Last week saw a run of contract manufacturing deals in the pharmaceutical sector. Albany Molecular Research Inc. was selected by Biota Holdings, an anti-infectives drug company in Australia, to develop and manufacture laninamivir, an influenza antiviral. Biota is seeking to establish U.S. manufacturing of laninamivir, a second-generation neuraminidase inhibitor, to facilitate clinical trials in support of a New Drug Application with FDA. Meanwhile, Germany’s Agennix has contracted with Lonza for production of talactoferrin, currently in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer. Under the agreement, Lonza will produce commercial material at its microbial biologics facility in Kourim, Czech Republic. The project could lead to the approval of Lonza as a second manufacturer of talactoferrin after DSM. And Asahi Glass will invest $10 million in a new production line for tafluprost, the active ingredient in a glaucoma therapy marketed by Santen Pharmaceutical and Merck & Co. The plant will be built in Obama, Japan, and will double capacity for tafluprost, which Asahi Glass currently manufactures in Chiba, Japan.