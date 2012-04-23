Advertisement

Environment

U.S. Emissions Of Greenhouse Gases Rise

by Jeff Johnson
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose by 3.2% in 2010 over the previous year, according to an EPA annual emissions report released last week. The agency attributes the jump to an increase in energy consumption across all economic sectors. This was driven by greater energy demand from an expanding economy as well as increased electricity use for air-conditioning during 2010’s warmer summer weather. Of the three largest greenhouse-gas-emitting sectors, the report shows, electricity generation increased carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 10%; industry, by 7%; and transportation, by only 1%. Overall, greenhouse gas emissions have grown by more than 10% from 1990 levels. Although the 2010 numbers are higher than 2009’s, they are lower than annual totals for 2005 through 2008, according to EPA data. The greenhouse gas inventory also factors in CO2 removal from the atmosphere by natural systems, such as uptake by forests and other vegetation.

