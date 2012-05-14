Don’t Dismiss Biofuels From Algae

Data from the Department of ­Agriculture show 92.3 million acres plant­ed in corn in 2011 (nass.usda.gov/Newsroom/2011/06_30_2011.asp), much of it wasted in making ethanol. Even Congress at last realized that ethanol from corn is a bad way to make biofuels. The following data are from a website of an algae biofuels consortium (algae.ucsd.edu/potential/algae-qanda.html): “The U.S. consumes 140 billion gal per year of liquid fuel. Algae can produce 3,000 gal of liquid fuel per acre in a year, so it would take 45 million acres of algae to provide 100% of our liquid fuel requirements.” With less than half the acreage that is planted in corn, we could meet all of our liquid fuel needs. This website points out that “algae produce a variety of fuel and fuel precursor molecules, including triglycerides and fatty acids that can be converted to biodiesel, as well as lipids and isoprenoids that can be directly converted to actual gasoline and traditional diesel fuel.” The latter is telling; biodiesel “burns hotter than diesel, [so that] nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions are actually higher and up to nearly 3.5 times that of gasoline” (energyjustice.net/biodiesel). Isooctane, the basis point of 100-octane fuel, has a branched pattern like isoprenoids.