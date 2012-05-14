Advertisement

People

John Scott Award To Glusker And Kuhl

by Linda Wang
May 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 20
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jenny Glusker
Glusker
Jenny P. Glusker
Credit: Courtesy of Jenny Glusker
Glusker

Jenny P. Glusker, professor emeritus at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, and David E. Kuhl, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, have won the 2011 John Scott Award.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of David Kuhl
Kuhl
David E. Kuhl
Credit: Courtesy of David Kuhl
Kuhl

Glusker was cited for her contributions to the discovery of the chemical formula for vitamin B-12. Kuhl was honored for his pioneering discoveries that led to single- photon emission computed tomography and positron emission tomography.

The Scott Award honors men and women who have made outstanding contributions to the “comfort, welfare, and happiness” of humanity. It is funded through a trust administered by the board of directors of City Trusts, in Philadelphia, and includes a cash award, a copper medal, and a certificate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

