Policy

Versita To Start 100 Open-Access Journals

by Britt E. Erickson
May 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 20
Versita plans to launch 100 open-access journals this year, covering emerging areas of life sciences, chemistry, medicine, physics, and mathematics, the London-based academic publisher announced last week. The new program will focus on young and rapidly developing fields that are not covered by a designated journal. Versita plans to not charge publication fees for the first two years. Journal editors have been selected from top institutions including Harvard University; the University of California, Berkeley; Stanford University; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; the University of Cambridge; and the Max Planck Institute. “We believe that starting this publishing program in open-access format will facilitate dissemination of the latest research results, making the journals the primary publishing options and default communication hubs for authors writing in these scientific areas,” Jacek Ciesielski, founder and CEO of Versita, said in a statement. The suite of new journals will join nearly 200 other open-access journals published by Versita.

