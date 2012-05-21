Thank you for that wise and informative letter on the nutritional deficiencies of soda by my Delaware friend Al Matlack (C&EN, March 26, page 4). I recall those beverages having a pH of about 3.5 and being good rust removers. My preference, after living 34 years in Wisconsin, is a glass container of “cold barley soup,” full of nutritional biochemicals and about 5% ethanol. At low intake levels it is thought to be a beneficial digestive fluid. It may account for my being an ACS member for over 50 years!
By Allen A. Denio
Newark, Del.
