Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Herman van Halbeek

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Herman van Halbeek, 59, a chemist and spectroscopy expert, died in Yorba Linda, Calif., on March 23.

Born in Sittard, the Netherlands, Halbeek earned a B.S. in 1974 and an M.S. in 1978, both in bioorganic and clinical chemistry, before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1982. All three degrees were from Utrecht University, in the Netherlands. He then served as a postdoctoral research associate in the university’s bioorganic chemistry department.

Moving to the U.S. in 1985, Halbeek joined the faculty of the University of Georgia, Athens, as an assistant professor in the departments of biochemistry and chemistry. In 1989, he became an associate professor, remaining in that role until 1996, when he moved briefly to the Rega Institute for Medical Research at Catholic University of Leuven, in Belgium.

Subsequently, Halbeek worked as a senior research scientist and director at the Glycobiology Research & Training Center of the University of California, San Diego, from 1997 until 2003. He then became a senior research chemist and codirector of nuclear magnetic resonance science and technology within the UC Berkeley College of Chemistry until 2007. He next served as a senior staff chemist and spectroscopy group leader at Exova’s Health Sciences & Analytical Division, in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

He was a member of the Association of Managers of Magnetic Resonance Laboratories, the International Society for Magnetic Resonance, and ACS, which he joined in 1986.

Halbeek is survived by two brothers and one sister.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ernest Wenkert
J. Kerry Thomas
Robert Bruno Alexander Naumann

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE